Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'So much to be thankful for' - Amandine Ahrens reflects on her time as a journalist

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 4 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens says farewell after beautiful three years of being a journalist in her hometown. Picture taken at the 2023 Giiyong Festival by Robby Cruse.
Amandine Ahrens says farewell after beautiful three years of being a journalist in her hometown. Picture taken at the 2023 Giiyong Festival by Robby Cruse.

While I might be leaving The Magnet as its weekly print edition rolls into the Bega District News next week, I know there are many local stories that still need to be shared and my dedicated and passionate colleagues, editor Ben Smyth and journalist James Parker, will do it beautifully.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.