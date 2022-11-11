Representatives from the Bega Valley Shire and the Advocate for Children and Young People said youth events focused on mental health in the likes of Stand Tall are "vital" in this day and age.
On November 10, Stand Tall hosted its large scale event in Pambula as part of a regional tour.
The event brought more than 2000 South Coast students together for an action packed-day, full of TEDx-style talks and performances from inspirational speakers, artists and professional freestyle motocross riders.
The event would not have been made possible however without funding from NSW government, which helped support Stand Tall in its efforts to bring messages of hope and resilience to regional communities.
While attending the event at Pambula, NSW Advocate for Children and Young People Zoë Robinson said it was important that events like these were brought to regional communities like the South Coast.
"I think the last two years have been so hard for children and young people and I think rural communities often feel forgotten in those times," she said.
"Communities like these were so impacted by the bushfires, floods and everything that went on in the pandemic, that it's wonderful to lift their spirits again with events like these."
Ms Robinson said it was important to "acknowledge that children and young people are in a variety of places, they're not just in the cities".
"I know the fact that the NSW government got behind this event was just a demonstration of their recognition that children and young people need this," she said.
Ms Robinson said the government funding that went into the event was an "incredible investment" in youth, that would have a flow on effect, generating a positive response that would benefit the communities incredibly.
"I think it would be great to see things like this become a commitment and ongoing and there are other communities that would benefit from this amazing day," she said.
"So it's really important that we actually spend the time thinking about how something like this can go so far for people and wellness."
Bega Valley deputy mayor Liz Seckold said the event had been "absolutely marvellous" and the fact that students could see the presenters on stage, made it "far more personal and direct".
Cr Seckold said after her 43 years of experience in teaching and six years at the Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network, she thought events like these were so important to teach youth that "it's okay to ask for help".
"So many of them don't, particularly the boys which I always found were the hardest to reach," she said.
Cr Seckold said the motivational speaker and former champion athlete Glen Gerreyn had been "particularly relevant".
"He targeted everybody's ability to ask for help. He said everybody can and should do that and everybody is worth something," she said.
Cr Seckold said she was grateful to the NSW government for funding this initiative, which she said was "so needed" in the community.
"My greatest hope is that the NSW government funds this every year and I mean it's worth it when you see all the kids meeting up from other schools and experiencing it together," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
