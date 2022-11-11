Garry Sullivan tried growing a mo, but decided instead that walking 400 kilometers across beaches on the Far South Coast would be a better way to start conversations and raise money for men's health.
Just 10 days in and he's confident he'll eclipse his goal, with 200km already under his belt.
"I decided if I'm gonna get involved with Movember, I've gotta do something different. I thought I'd start doing a barefoot beach walk."
Garry's Barefoot Beach Walk started as an idea years ago, and after covering beaches further north last November, he's enjoying the sights of the Sapphire Coast thus far.
Starting the month in Eden, Garry plans to make his way back to his home in Potato Point, via Merimbula, Tathra and Bermagui.
"It's hard work, because I'm doing it by myself I've sort of got to walk the beach one way, then turn around and walk back to where the car is parked."
With rough weather and work potentially halting the walk, Garry has tried to get ahead of his 15km per day averages, with somedays clocking up over 30km.
"I'll probably get over 500km I reckon, but didn't want to set a target I'd be struggling to get to," he said.
"The goal is to raise $2500 this month, and that would mean I've raised a total over $10,000 since being involved with Movember."
Garry is a strong advocate for men's mental health, after dealing with struggles of his own.
"I had my challenges seven or eight years ago. I met a complete stranger that just kept reaching out to me over a period of about six months. That really helped me overcome the issues I was facing."
While the walks have drawn attention to Garry's cause, speaking to people during his walks has also been a revelation, with strangers opening up to him after hearing about his mission.
"We start up some great conversations. I was down at Eden the other day talking to a complete stranger and we ended up talking for about half an hour on men's mental health," said Garry
"To me, Movember is about raising funds for Movember and everything, but it's more about getting stubborn males like myself to open up and talk to other people about their challenges."
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
