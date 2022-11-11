Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Barefoot beach walker on Bega Valley beaches raising money for Movember, men's health

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Garry Sullivan tried growing a mo, but decided instead that walking 400 kilometers across beaches on the Far South Coast would be a better way to start conversations and raise money for men's health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.