Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Bega hospital's lack of neo-natal specialist services puts pressure on regional parents

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
October 9 2023 - 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.