Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Djiringanj descendants of William Barak, happy to see his rare artworks returned to country

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Barak descendants Marcus and Ellen Mundy said they were happy to see their ancestor's artworks returned to country. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Djiringanj descendants of prominent Wurundjeri artist and leader William Barak, Ellen and Marcus Mundy, said they were "glad" his artworks had been "returned to country".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.