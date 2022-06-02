Bega Valley Public School students come together for Reconciliation Week

Bega Valley Public students walked from their school to Littleton Gardens on June 2, in honour of Reconciliation Week.
A group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Bega Valley Public School students sat down with Bega District News, to share a yarn about the importance of Reconciliation Week.
Orren Thomas-Pearson, a BVPS Indigenous student, said it was a very important week to him because it marked the Nation's acknowledgement of an Indigenous connection to land, the healing journey of reconciliation, and the importance of "saying sorry".
Indigenous student Mahala Higgins said she found Reconciliation Week, "special because we all come together and say sorry and that it can be fixed."
BVPS teacher Jess Brassington said the school chose to meet in Littleton Gardens to celebrate the town's historical importance as a meeting place.
She said the school's walk to the gardens would be "impactful" as they walked together to "meet in a place that has so much cultural significance."
When the students had all made it to Littleton Gardens, they sat down in assembly facing the national flags for a presentation.
Two students leaders got up to share a student acknowledgement of Reconciliation Week, including Kieran Thomas who shared his Djiringanj perspective followed by Hudson Collins who shared his non-indigenous perspective.
Ms Brassington said both perspectives showed the importance of Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons coming together to heal and reconcile.
After the speeches, the students got up to sing songs they'd practiced with local artists Gary Jones, Candy McVeity and Matt Gibbs.
The first song played was an Indigenous lullaby dubbed Inanay, in which the students also incorporated some rehearsed dance moves.
The second song was I Am Australian, which students sung with pride.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
