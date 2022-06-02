Bega District News
Bega Valley Public School students come together for Reconciliation Week

Updated June 2 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:21am
Bega Valley Public School celebrate Reconciliation Week. Video: Amandine Ahrens

Bega Valley Public students walked from their school to Littleton Gardens on June 2, in honour of Reconciliation Week.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

