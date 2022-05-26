Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Filmmaker Toni Houston documents Eden Elder's dream of reuniting proficient gum leaf players

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Giiyong Gum Leaf Band Uncles Ossie Cruse, Ossie Stewart, Herb Patten, James Dungay and Wayne Thorpe gather round filmmakers Toni Houston and Kyle Wilson. Photo supplied

One of the key features of the 2022 Giiyong Festival was the Giiyong Gum Leaf Band performance - a dream Eden Elder Ossie Cruse had long wanted to realise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.