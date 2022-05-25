Candelo hosts immersive sound and light exhibition followed by dance party to honour darkness and light

Move over Vivid Sydney, Bokeh sound and light exhibition is coming to Candelo.
This captivating new interactive exhibition is the brain child of Candelo Arts Society innovators Anna Lindstrand and Jess Martin.
Bokeh is a Japanese photography term that refers to the way a camera lens renders out-of-focus or blurry on points of light in a photograph.
"In the context of this exhibition it is used to point out the importance of that light, it's kind of in the background of a photo but it makes the whole picture. Here the photo stands for the backlight of our community," Ms Lindstrand said.
"The event is to celebrate the darkness and the light.
"I'm Swedish and in Sweden you have fairy lights up at Christmas because it's the darkest time of the year, but here you have the those lights at Christmas but it's summery light, so it's sort of a way to bring that culture of lighting up the darkness," Ms Lindstrand said.
The exhibition was planned to run in 2021, however it had to be postponed due to COVID so the whole project has been on the backburner for about 18 months. The event has been slated for June 11, 2022 from 6pm.
The immersive sound and light installation will be set up in Candelo Hall and in the main park, complete with RFS approved fire drums to keep people toasty and steamy bowls of homestyle curries provided by Cowsnest Community Farm. Candelo Arts Society will also run a bar on the night.
There will be interactive sculptures and projectors set up underneath the bridge, in the trees, and inside of the hall to the accompaniment of soundscapes or improvised performance.
"It's like a feast for the senses," Ms Lindstrand said.
EVENT NEWS:
The artists involved hail from all over the Bega Valley and have been invited to have a lot of creative freedom and agency in this non-rigid, not overly curated event.
"Candelo is quite focused on musicians, the Arts Society is infused with musicians and there's monthly concerts and then the festival, so we're trying to bring in different kind of art, and more expressions," Ms Lindstrand said.
The exhibition is free to attend, with residents of Candelo encouraged to put up fairy lights or light blubs in their front or backyards to mark the occasion.
READ ALSO: Spiral Gallery celebrates 25 years of art
Candelo Arts Society were looking to hold the event annually and encouraged artists to get involved and start thinking about how they might be to be involved in the exhibition next year.
If any artist felt really called to contribute this year they could reach out via email at info@candeloartssociety.org.
At 8pm a ticketed dance party event will be hosted by the Bega Sound Collective.
There will be a diverse range of DJs and special guests invited to play or perform on the night.
Tickets for the dance party are priced between $5 - $10 and can be purchased at trybooking.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
