Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Spiral Gallery celebrates 25 years of art

BB
By Brooke Boland
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiral Gallery celebrates 25 years of art

Spiral Gallery in Bega may be the longest running artist run initiative (ARI) in regional Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BB

Brooke Boland

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.