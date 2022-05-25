ARIA winning duo 'excited' to stop in at Candelo on their national tour

An award winning duo with connections to the South Coast couldn't be more excited to perform for Bega Valley audiences this Friday.
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, who hails from Moruya, share a collective haul of musical successes from Golden Guitars and ARIA awards to multi-platinum album sales.
Cunningham said he was looking forward to visit the Far South Coast and play at Candelo which he said had a "gorgeous community."
"It's a special little town, Candelo and we're very honoured to go and play there," he said.
I keep hearing about all these people that had a visit to Candelo, fell in love with the town and ended up moving there, so who knows what might happen- Felicity Urquhart
Cunningham said he was also looking forward to seeing several "dear friends and members of the Candelo Arts Society who have made our visit to the Bega Valley possible".
The duo are set to perform at the Candelo Town Hall on Friday, May 27, with doors opening at 7pm and finishing up at 10pm.
Candelo artist Robyn Martin will be opening the night with a few of her new songs from her upcoming album, and cakes and beverages will be served by Cows Nest Farm.
To book, visit Felicity Urquhart's website at www.felicityurquhart.com or Josh Cunningham's website at www.joshcunningham.com.
Both websites feature a short history of the artists' musical careers, including Urquhart's journey in the country music scene and Cunningham's involvement with renowned band The Waifs, as well as the story of how the pair fell in love.
Urquhart said she was looking forward to bringing her kids to the Far South Coast and exploring the Valley's "charming villages" in their spare time.
"I keep hearing about all these people that had a visit to Candelo, fell in love with the town and ended up moving there, so who knows what might happen," she said.
Cunningham said he often found small towns led to meaningful connections with audiences.
"I know in Candelo there are a lot of great characters and it's always a joy to make those connections," he said.
Cunningham said after two years of isolation and disconnection during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, he was looking forward to performing for live audiences again.
"I'm so grateful that we can be out there singing and playing our instruments for people and actually seeing people's smiles, which is much better in person than from a screen."
The duo will be performing a selection of songs from their album The Song Club, which was only released in 2021 and debuted as number one in the ARIA Country Albums chart.
I'm so grateful that we can be out there singing and playing our instruments for people and actually seeing people's smiles, which is much better in person than from a screen- Josh Cunningham
From the song selections for the night, Cunningham and Urquhart said they were looking forward to two songs in particular.
The first being At Your Table, written in memory of Cunningham's experiences at Candelo.
"It's really about those times where you're feeling in need of a good friend who will invite you around to sit at their kitchen table for a cup of tea and a chat," he said.
"That song is special because I was thinking specifically about the tables in Candelo that I've sat around, when I was writing this song."
The other song they said they were looking forward to performing is called A Year To Remember.
The couple described the song as an "ode to the couple of years we've been through".
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
