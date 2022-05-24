Bega District News
Bega café and takeaway businesses respond to NSW government's ban on single-use plastic

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
Wok N Roll owner Calvin Vong said while he understood the introduction of the ban on single-use plastics, the higher costs of more sustainable options would mean price hikes for his products. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

Wok N Roll owner Calvin Vong understands the reasoning behind the NSW government's move to ban single-use plastic bags and items, but said the higher costs of alternative products would fall on the customer.

