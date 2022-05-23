Successful paid aged care traineeship program with nursing pathways invites second intake of students

After the success of a trial program training and employing aged care workers in the Bega Valley to address the shortage of workers in the healthcare sector, the program now seeks its second intake.
The program is a partnership between UOW College and Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care and offers students the opportunity to gain a Certificate IV in Ageing Support qualification.
The certificate also offers a pathway into nursing, with successful trainees eligible to apple for the Bachelor of Nursing Degree of UOW Bega, and/or permanent positions with Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care.
The first cohort made up of nine trainees have progressed through their course and were just over halfway through the completion of their certificate when ACM visited them on Friday, May 20.
The students reported that although the course study and practical components of the program had been hard work due to the nature of working and studying at the same time, the opportunity to earn money in their respective field while learning on the job and receiving their certificate was a real advantage.
They reported that having the mentorship program with registered nursing students from the UOW Bega Campus meant they felt able to ask questions and felt supported in their learning.
A number of the students also said the program had been able to clarify that they wanted to continue in the healthcare sector by giving them hands on experience and allowing them make the decision they would continue on with their studies into the nursing degree.
Daisy Goldberg-Otton said having the opportunity to work with a wide range of individuals in the aged care sector and forming therapeutic relationships with them had been really rewarding.
She also said the experience had allowed her to really get to know the sector and understand "what we are getting into".
Class trainer and assessor Jade Anderson said the advantage of getting real world experience would set these students apart from other applicants in the future when applying for jobs in the healthcare sector.
The opportunity is available to students aged over 17 and the next intake of students will be for courses commencing July 2022.
The remuneration commences at $21.30/hour and trainees must be available to work for 25 hours per week.
To inquire about joining the program, call 0438 360 172 or email julie.evans@sccac.org.au.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
