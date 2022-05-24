Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Detailed design underway for Bega Showground Community and Evacuation Centre

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Showground Land Managers Phil Moffitt, John Hamilton, and Charlie Bell at the Bega Showgrounds on Tuesday, May 24. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

The Bega Showground Community and Evacuation Centre was awarded almost $10 million in June last year and is progressing to the design development stage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.