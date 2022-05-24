South Coast Gig Guide, May 24-30

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Oscar Litchfield's Call Me Up Single Release at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba with support act Jakob Poyner. 5pm-9pm. Tickets $15 +BF via Eventbrite.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Felicity Urqhuart & Josh Cunningham with special guest Robyn Martin at Candelo Town Hall. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets $30 adult, $25 concession/member via Trybooking.com
Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
O'Donnell Brothers present Songs of Simon & Garfunkel at The Audi, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. General Entry. Tickets only $38 + B.F. Doors 8pm. Show 8.30pm.
Reconciliation Week Gig at Bend and Sip Narooma. Tickets available through Facebook.
Benny Grant on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Mayfair Lane at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Ride The Wind at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Pickin Thyme at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
This Is Us - The Grigoryan Brothers Guitar Duo at The Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Tickets via thetwyford.com.au
Felicity Urqhuart & Josh Cunningham with special guest Robyn Martin at Murrah Hall, Murrah Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets $35 adult, $15 child via Trybooking.com
Joe Driscoll at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
ThunderGoose at Candelo Hotel, Candelo. 8.30pm-11pm
Pickin Time at Mal's Pizza Bites, Bega. from 5:30 to 8:30 pm
Michael Menager + Dan Efraemson at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Steve Martin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Dust & Echos at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Captain Ablitt and the Bluetrash at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Mojo at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Alexie Pigot at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-6pm
Ben Fowler at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Garry Carson Jones at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Naino Groen (Classical Piano) at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui
The Inventi Ensemble at Wolumla Hall, Wolumla. 2:30pm Tickets here
