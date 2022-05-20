Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Australian Youth Orchestra bring Momentum Ensemble to Merimbula for Sapphire Coast Classics weekend

Updated May 20 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Momentum Ensemble will be at Merimbula's Twyford Hall on Monday 30 May. Photo: Sarah Walker

Australian Youth Orchestra is thrilled to bring Momentum Ensemble to Merimbula's Twyford Hall on Monday 30 May, as part of a three-state regional tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.