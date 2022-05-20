Australian Youth Orchestra bring Momentum Ensemble to Merimbula for Sapphire Coast Classics weekend

Australian Youth Orchestra is thrilled to bring Momentum Ensemble to Merimbula's Twyford Hall on Monday 30 May, as part of a three-state regional tour.
This concert is part of the Sapphire Coast Classics weekend - with the Grigoryan Brothers on Saturday 28 May at Twyford Hall and The Inventi Ensemble on Sunday 29 May at Wolumla Hall.
The AYO Momentum Ensemble program is the leaner, more agile counterpart to AYO's core orchestral programs, where graduates tackle the artistic challenges of chamber ensembles and chamber orchestras.
These musicians are on the cusp of their own freelance careers and Momentum Ensemble strives to mirror the artistic variety you will find in the professional lives of 21st century musicians.
Led by renowned conductor Ariel Zuckermann, director of Israel Chamber Orchestra, the ensemble will present five diverse works under the title Belonging.
Three of these works are written by living Australian composers: Brenda Gifford's Bardju, Julia Potter's Belonging & Longing to Be, and Lachlan Skipworth's Avem Asperitas.
These twenty-first century pieces are programmed alongside Toru Takemitsu's Rain Coming and an arrangement of Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.
Avem Asperitas is a multi-disciplinary piece commissioned by AYO back in 2019, with the support of the late Peter Weiss AO.
It is the result of a collaboration between composer Lachlan Skipworth and renowned photographer Greg Barrett.
Musical soundscapes unfold in tandem with monochrome time-lapse clips filmed by Barrett on an iPhone- ensuring a distinctive and immersive live performance experience.
