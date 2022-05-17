South Coast Gig Guide, May 17-23

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Death By Carrott at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm $40 includes light meal. Bookings 6493 3156.
Down South Jazz Club presents The Jeremy Sawkins Quartet upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Jeremy Sawkins (Sydney) acoustic and electric guitars, Duncan Brown (Sydney) acoustic and electric bass, Paul Dion (Nethercote) keys, sax, flute and Ken Vatcher (Pambula) on drums. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. $15 for Jazz Club members, $25 for visitors. Call 0479 065 590 for bookings.
Mike Martin & Dean Gray at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
The Poems, Prayers & Promises of John Denver starring Darren Coggan at Audi, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Reserved seating. Tickets online $35 + B.F. Doors 8pm. Show 8.30pm. 18+ event.
The Northern Folk at Murrah Hall, Murrah with support act Anactoria. 7pm-10pm. Tickets $20+BF via southcoasttickets.com.au, $25 on the door.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Headland Writers Festival & South East Arts Presents Almost A Mirror - Live music + words featuring Angie Hart, Heath Cullen, Inga Liljestrom, Michael Mooney, Michael Simic, Zoe Barry and author Kirsten Krauth. 8pm-10pm. Tickets via headlandfestival.com.au
Loose Change on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Val Moogz at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Chango Tree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Millson Keys at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Benji Fowler at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Roddy Reason at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Mayfair Lane at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
SALT at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Dale Ostridge at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-6pm
Dreams and Fleetwood Mac Show at Bega Civic Centre, Bega. Doors open at 2.30pm. Show at 3pm. Tickets $28-$32+BK via Humanitix. Discover Vouchers accepted when booking.
Stitch at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Jakob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Dust & Echos at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Singing Meditation for Women at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham 2-4pm. $55. Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=905330&
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
