Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Moments in time: Ali Stewart brings acclaimed photography skills to Far South Coast community

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eden has been in Irish photographer Ali Stewart's sights for a long time, and her family finally relocated to the Far South Coast town a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.