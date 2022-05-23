Moments in time: Ali Stewart brings acclaimed photography skills to Far South Coast community

Eden has been in Irish photographer Ali Stewart's sights for a long time, and her family finally relocated to the Far South Coast town a few weeks ago.
Having just returned from two years living on the west coast of Ireland, the award-winning photographer said she and her family were taking a "leap of faith".
"It felt right to choose here over everywhere else, it has our kind of feel, it's so beautiful and feels quite untouched," Ali said.
Based in the Northern Rivers for 10 years before their recent time abroad, Ali and her Australian husband Lew, an avid surfer, had always planned to spend as much as time as possible between their respective homelands.
"But we were always coming back to Eden. It's so stunning, and while we are still finding our feet, I feel it will work if we give it our all," Ali said.
With her two children now settled in at Eden Public School and thoroughly enjoying it, Ali is putting energy into sharing her photographic skills with the Far South Coast community.
"I've been a lover of photography for as long as I can remember, learning on my dad's old Pentax camera in our garden in Dublin until I could afford my very own," she said.
Focusing primarily on portraiture, family photography and storytelling, Ali's sharp eye and striking use of light result in the capture of authentic, emotive images.
Describing her style of photography as "slightly different", Ali said she is hoping people locally will be interested in her work.
"I want people to feel something when they see it, not just see an image. I try to create feeling in the picture," she said.
Since arriving in Eden more permanently and sharing her photographic work and business page on social media, Ali said she had been on the receiving end of plenty of positivity and said likeminded people had gotten in touch to welcome her, as well as a rush of inquiries coming in for photo shoots.
The core focus of her work centres around family bonds, motherhood and childhood.
"Motherhood in all its forms is just magic to me, and I have always taken photos and loved to capture memories," Ali said.
"I was 38 when had I had my daughter Willow and it changed my world, I wanted to capture and remember every moment.
"Birth, becoming a mother, seeing other mothers with their children, babies and kids exploring the world... it speaks to me more than any kind of photography.
"Mothers have such a massive role and it's to be celebrated, remembered. They are always the one dressing the kids or taking a photo, so it's special to honour them as they are in their everyday roles," Ali said.
Aiming to capture natural moments, whether in a domestic setting or against a beautiful landscape, Ali believes how you see light is at the heart of photography.
"That's what it is about and the way people used to be photographed years ago - it is capturing a moment in time," she said.
"Ideally my style of photography here would include the beautiful surrounds, Eden is very picturesque, I am blown away by how beautiful it is and how wild it still feels.
"Rather than posing, I encourage my subjects to step away for a moment and be themselves. How I see it may not be how you see it... but the end result is hopefully something you want to print and treasure.
"Time goes so fast, I cant say it enough, life is so bloody precious," Ali said.
Ali Stewart has been recognised in a number of awards including the Australian Photography Awards, The Mono Awards, Head On Photo Festival, Huawei Creatives, Australian College of Midwives, Voice Image Collection and the Canon Light Awards.
You can see more of her work via her website, Instagram account and Facebook page.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
