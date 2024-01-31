Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business
Exclusive

Combining love of culture with love of sharing - Nathan and Rochelle Lygon launch new cultural tour

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan and Rochelle Lygon launch new Indigenous Cultural tour - Yandama On Country at Twofold Bay, Eden as of February 8, 2024. Picture supplied.
Nathan and Rochelle Lygon launch new Indigenous Cultural tour - Yandama On Country at Twofold Bay, Eden as of February 8, 2024. Picture supplied.

An exciting and unique experience is being revealed in Eden as of next week, with the launch of an Indigenous cultural tour around Twofold Bay by an experienced local Indigenous tour guide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.