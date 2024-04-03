New-look Bega District News has the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast covered

From April 12, the Bega District News will be your weekly newspaper covering news for Merimbula, Eden and communities right across the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast.
By consolidating the Merimbula News Weekly and Eden Magnet newspapers into a new-look edition of Friday's Bega District News, we are changing the way we bring you the region's news in print. But our commitment to keeping our audiences, advertisers and communities strong, informed and connected will not change.
Celebrating 160 years later this year, the Bega District News will have a new look from Friday April 12.
Merimbula News Weekly will move to digital-only publishing at merimbulanewsweekly.com.au and The Magnet will still be live at edenmagnet.com.au.
Existing Merimbula and Eden digital subscribers will get access to the "Today's Paper" edition of the Bega District News so they can flip through every page on their mobile, tablet or laptop.
Between weekly print editions of the Bega District News we'll continue reporting breaking news for the region at begadistrictnews.com.au, merimbulanewsweekly.com.au and edenmagnet.com.au, where subscribers also enjoy access to news from The Canberra Times via the "My Region" tab.
Thank you to our loyal Merimbula News Weekly and The Magnet print readers and advertising partners, especially those who have offered feedback since we announced plans to deliver the region a stronger weekly paper in the Bega District News.
Please support the local journalism that keeps our shire informed by signing up as a digital subscriber or buying a copy of Friday's Bega District News, and by backing the local traders who advertise with us.
