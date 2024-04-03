Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New-look Bega District News has the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast covered

Updated April 3 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From April 12, the Bega District News will be your weekly newspaper covering news for Merimbula, Eden and communities right across the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.