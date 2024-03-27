Bega District News
Education

How the Baalang Bogan program is empowering Indigenous students

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 3:33pm
The Baalang Bogan program delivered to Year 7 Indigenous girls at Bega High School by co-founders Emma Stewart (in green) Aunty Ellen Mundy (in purple) in partnership with Aboriginal education officer Erica Luff (in white). Picture supplied.
Emma Stewart and Aunty Ellen Mundy's dream of bringing cultural programs into schools is taking off, as they empower Aboriginal kids through art, language and storytelling.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

