Wiradjuri woman Alison Simpson was among the many who had doubts over the Voice to Parliament and initially she was torn.
However, once she looked into it her answer became clear.
Living on the South Coast on and off for over 25 years and being actively involved with Twofold Aboriginal Corporation as a cultural adviser - Alison knew she would have to be confident in her choice.
"Before deciding if I was voting yes or no, I had to understand it and that led me to realising it had to do with the Uluru Statement from the Heart," she said.
"We need to remember that the concept of recognition in the Voice has come from the Uluru Statement From the Heart, which came about from the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
Alison said she had originally been unsure which way to vote, due to concerns she had around government intentions for the Voice.
"I wanted to know if this process of recognition in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament, would in any way shape or form mean that we were giving up our sovereignty," she said.
Alison said she understood the fear and distrust that Indigenous Australians pushing the no campaign had against the government and while she didn't know if there was a "hidden agenda", she wanted to believe the changes proposed were "for the greater good".
"There's a lot of mistrust and fear in the government and historically the laws for Indigenous Australians have not been great," she said.
It was for that reason that Alison decided to look into the Voice more closely.
Alison said it was her pursuit for factual accuracy and truth telling that prompted her to discuss what the Voice was about with people who understood how the constitution worked.
"I want to make sure my stand in the vote is based on facts because that's one of the biggest issues with the Voice at the moment, all the misinformation and fear mongering, with people saying outright that they're voting no because of things that aren't actually true," she said.
Through discussions with law professionals that had a clear understanding of constitutional law as well as having yarns with Elders who had been part of the Uluru Statement - Alison's decision became clearer.
"The answers I got from them was that no, we wouldn't be giving up our sovereignty at all and that basically cleared things up," she said.
"What it really all comes down to is Indigenous people wanting to be heard and this is an opportunity for us to do that for the first time ever," she said.
Alison said sharing her views on the Voice publicly was not something she took lightly.
"I had to get the facts because if my voice was going to be in any way influential for others, especially given my work within the local cultural sphere, I wanted to make sure I had the right information on exactly what it is," she said.
Alison said she would be voting yes because she wanted to see Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people recognised in the constitution.
"Having that recognition gives us a voice to be able to speak about matters that we know a lot about and effectively advise the government on laws that affect our people," she said.
"I mean who knows the matters that affect us better than our own people?"
Alison said she hoped people would take the referendum seriously and be informed before casting their votes.
"I'm not here to tell people how to vote but what I will say is if you don't know, don't waste your vote," she said.
"If people have done their research and their answer is no, then I respect it, but if you don't or can't be bothered then don't waste your vote on a no."
Alison said if people were looking to understand the Voice a bit better and discuss it with her, she'd be open to having a yarn in the lead up to referendum day on October 14.
