Podium finish for Pambula's Gavin Granger in Clarence 100 river paddle competition

By James Parker
October 17 2023 - 4:01pm
Gavin Granger at the finish line for the Clarence 100. Picture by Sharon Mitchell Images and Design
Gavin Granger at the finish line for the Clarence 100. Picture by Sharon Mitchell Images and Design

Having powered 100km along the Clarence River in a six metre surf ocean ski listening to rock legend Jimmy Barnes through his earbuds, and being sustained by vanilla custard baby food, a banana and Hydralyte, Pambula's Gavin Granger could now rest knowing he was on the podium.

