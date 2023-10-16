Alternative folk, country and rock performed with passion and integrity are the signature sounds of young singer-songwriter Sam Fletcher.
Fletcher recently released his EP, 'West of the Mountains,' which he wrote while working in Australia's Snowy Mountains.
The EP marks an evolution in his songwriting story, as he explores themes of personal growth and development, the transition from childhood to adulthood, and navigating relationships.
Fletcher played several small festivals and toured the east coast leading up to the release of his debut EP 'Summer's Here', and in February 2021 Sam launched his debut EP to a sold out home crowd on the South Coast of NSW.
Now Fletcher is returning to the Far South Coast for his West of the Mountains Tour, with performances at Longstocking Brewery in Pambula on Friday, October 20, Tathra Beach Bowling Club on Friday, November 3, and the Dromedary Hotel in Central Tilba on Sunday, November 5.
His distinctive and fresh 'surf' vibe is influenced by multiple genres in the music industry, but blended through youthful optimism to create his magnetising performance style, with the acoustic greats of the '60s and '70s, the folk songs of old, and Rolling Stones inspired rock.
For more information or tickets, click here
