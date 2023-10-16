A fantastic afternoon of music is coming up this weekend with proceeds to support crisis accommodation in Bega.
The "Music for Living Rooms" fundraising concert is on Saturday, October 21, from 1-4pm at the Uniting Church Hall, Bega.
The concert is being presented by Clean Energy For Eternity and the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
Tickets are $25 a person, which includes afternoon tea.
Proceeds will be put towards solar panels for the Uniting Church to assist with electricity costs for both it and the three crisis accommodation modules on its land.
The panels will be supplied and installed by Ben Scales of Southern Cross Solar Renewables of Tuross Head, and will remain the property of the Uniting Church in the event the transitional housing modules are relocated in future.
The concert will feature local bands Surg, Wild Awkward and Sarah Lingard. Tickets can be purchased online via Humanitix or the CEFE website. Tickets will also be available at the door.
