Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega transitional housing to be supported by solar panels fundraiser concert

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
October 16 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fantastic afternoon of music is coming up this weekend with proceeds to support crisis accommodation in Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.