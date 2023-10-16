Bega District News
Headspace Bega runs online raffle to support Far South Coast youth, $750 in local business prizes

October 16 2023 - 5:08pm
Headspace Youth Reference Group members Zoe Myers and Jack Gray at Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied
Headspace Youth Reference Group members Zoe Myers and Jack Gray at Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied

Headspace is running an online raffle with all money raised from ticket sales going directly to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the Bega Valley.

