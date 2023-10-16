Headspace is running an online raffle with all money raised from ticket sales going directly to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the Bega Valley.
Carly McDonald, community engagement officer for headspace Bega, said the youth health service provides a sexual health nurse, counselling, a dietitian, work and study, peer work, rainbow youth groups, and the youth reference group, for people aged between 12 to 25, as well as their parents, carers and friends.
"We kind of operate under a no wrong door policy, so if you come along to headspace and make an appointment, if we're not the right service for you, we'll support you to get in contact and get into another service, if needed," she said.
READ ALSO:
"[We're] trying to just reduce the barriers to people seeking help, really.
"It is really important at headspace that a lot of the programs and workshops we deliver are funded through donations from the community, so we're really lucky we had a nice donation from Axl from his lemonade stand at Wanderer Festival," Ms McDonald said.
"And now we're also running a raffle to gather some more donations as well, so we can deliver more workshops, presentations in schools, things like that, over the next year."
The lucky winner of the raffle will be taking home an array of vouchers from Merimbula businesses, to the value of over $750, including Valentina Merimbula, Bar Monti, Sunny's Kiosk (half day boat hire and lunch), Dulcie's Cottage, Merimbula Body and Skin Care, Tranquil Beauty, and Hillcrest Motel.
To purchase a raffle ticket, click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.