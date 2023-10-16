WIRES continues to assist injured animals following Cuttagee bushfire

Janine Green from WIRES Far South East has continued to respond to reports of injured wildlife following the recent Coolagolite Road bushfire that burnt swathes of land through to Cuttagee.
The fire that broke out on October 3 was finally brought under control a week later, and burnt more than 7300 hectares of farmland and bush stretching from Coolagolite to Cuttagee.
Rural Fire Service impact assessment teams completed their ground inspections of more than 120 properties affected by the fire, to confirm two homes were destroyed and a further two damaged.
Fourteen outbuildings and sheds were destroyed with a further five damaged. Thankfully, 105 structures were unaffected by the fire, the RFS reported.
"After initial aerial assessments indicated that possibly more homes had been lost, our ground teams were able to thankfully confirm that these were in fact sheds."
Janine said among those who had reported injured wildlife to her was Raymond Harrop of Cuttagee.
He lost his boatshed in the fire and when assessing the damage he found a burnt wallaby and called the WIRES FSE emergency team leader in to assess its injuries.
Also in touch with WIRES was Marcel van Wijk, who lost his temporary accommodation in the bushfires. He called in Janine to assess 16 eastern grey kangaroos and 10 red-necked wallabies with burns on their paws.
Janine said she had been responding to many calls for assistance over the past week from concerned members of the public, and thanked them for caring.
