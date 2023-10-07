Bega District News
Iconic Murrah Hall survives Coolagolite fire on NSW South Coast

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
October 7 2023
Murrah Hall stands tall and intact having survived the Coolagolite fire that swept through the Murrah on October 3. Picture supplied.
Among the charred grounds of the Murrah stands the community hall, its colourful and intact exterior a welcome sight.

