Twelve debutantes and their partners cut an impressive sight at the Bombala Catholic Debutante Spring Ball held last week.
St Joseph's Primary School at Bombala hosted the event on Saturday, October 7, with more than 300 people in attendance.
The 12 debutantes looked amazing in their white ball gowns and elbow-length gloves as they were presented to the dinner guests.
While their partners looked just as dashing in tuxedos, silver-grey vests and ties, and also with white gloves.
St Joey's offered "a big thank you to our wonderful committee" with a special mention to Kristie Ford for her help in training the debs, and Mary Ventry for the beautiful decorating of the hall.
Click or swipe through the above gallery of photos taken on the night by Angi High Photography.
All images will be available on her website www.angihigh.com.au.
