Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Drogmi Buddhist Institute holding Three Visions Festival at Tilba

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come celebrate Indigenous, Tibetan and non-Indigenous culture at the Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba on Saturday, October 28. Picture supplie
Come celebrate Indigenous, Tibetan and non-Indigenous culture at the Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba on Saturday, October 28. Picture supplie

Drogmi Buddhist Institute invites everyone to join them for a day of harmony and joy at their family-friendly Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.