Drogmi Buddhist Institute invites everyone to join them for a day of harmony and joy at their family-friendly Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba.
Ann Kelly, a member of Drogmi Buddhist Institute's management committee, said the festival celebrates Tibetan, Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures.
The festival, first held in 2019, is the brainchild of respected Tibetan Buddhist monk and scholar Khenpo Ngawang Dhamchoe.
"He wanted a day that cultures could come together, be full of joy and celebrate what makes us different and what makes us similar - wanting happiness," Ms Kelly said.
Local Yuin people will perform, including the Gadhu Dancers, plus workshops on Indigenous arts and crafts and story-telling.
Tibetan community representatives from Nowra and Canberra will play music, sing and dance.
Other opportunities to sample Tibetan culture include stalls with Tibetan food, crafts, jewellery and bric-a-brac.
Local people have also been invited to hold stalls.
There will be a Kids' Corner with face-painting and other activities.
The family of the committee president Jack Heath come from the land so he has included a whip-cracking competition as a bit of fun.
Kara Coen and the FireFlies will provide music.
"The acoustics in the saddle at the foot of Gulaga are amazing so the sound of the music and whips will be fantastic," Ms Kelly said.
Khenpo's family are Tibetan refugees who fled to India more than 60 years ago.
Khenpo is the founder, spiritual director and resident teacher of the Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre in Tilba Tilba.
He has been in Australia since 1994 and in Tilba for eight years.
Khenpo runs retreats, Sunday meditation and teaches around Australia and, prior to COVID, overseas.
"He is one of the most respected teachers of Buddhism in Australia," Ms Kelly said.
"He is exceptionally innovative in his thinking and always finding new ways to reach out to people."
Due to COVID this is only the second time the festival has been held.
Ms Kelly said the Three Visions Festival embodies things central to Buddhist philosophy including treating everyone equally, doing things for the benefit of others and joy, harmony and peace.
The festival runs from 11am to 4pm with gates opening at 10am at Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 9000 Princes Highway, Tilba Tilba.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $15 for a family of four or more. Pre-bookings are preferred but tickets are available at the gate.
"There are no politics, just basic humanity coming together and sharing knowledge in a beautiful environment," Ms Kelly said.
