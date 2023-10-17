Bega District News
NSW government puts Akolele households on town sewage plant

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 12:50pm
Linking 57 households in Akolele to the Bermagui Sewage Treatment Plant will help protect Wallaga Lake from the risks of contamination. File picture
The NSW government has invested $3million to link 57 households in Akolele to the Bermagui Sewage Treatment Plant.

