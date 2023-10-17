The NSW government has invested $3million to link 57 households in Akolele to the Bermagui Sewage Treatment Plant.
It is expected to be completed before Christmas.
Minster for Water Rose Jackson said that Akolele is the only village on the stunning Wallaga Lake without access to modern sewerage services so getting the work done in the lead up to the busy Christmas is a top priority.
"The new sewage scheme in Akolele will mean residents no longer have to depend on private septic tanks which are expensive to maintain.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said the new sewage scheme will help to protect the area from the risks of contamination that can come hand in hand with private septic systems.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the investment is vital to help improve the protection of our beautiful landscape and will deliver up to 10 full-time and part-time jobs during the build.
FRRR opens Small Networks Grants
The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal is offering grants up to $20,000 for projects designed to enhance local drought preparedness. The grants are open to community groups in remote, rural and regional NSW LGAs including Bega Valley and Eurobodalla.
Supported by the Australian government's Future Drought Fund through the Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative, the Small Networks Grants program can fund simple, one-off or seed-type initiatives to strengthen community networks and capabilities in 35 agriculture-dependent regions.
FRRR wants to hear from groups that fit into one of these five categories:
Networks: initiatives to strengthen the capacity, capability and coordination of professional, social or community networks.
Community Events: Field days, conferences, forums, summits and seminars that facilitate professional, social and community connection to build understanding of drought and climate change associated risks.
Training: Initiatives to improve skills and capacity in community risk management, planning and project delivery in relation to drought.
Community infrastructure: Small-scale community infrastructure projects to improve connectedness, wellbeing and facilities.
Development and Learning: Initiatives to facilitate professional, personal and leadership-related development and learning to support drought preparation.
Applications close November 14, with successful applicants announced in March 2024.
A second round of the program is expected to open in February 2024, with funds announced in June 2024.
To apply visit the funding section of FRRR's website.
This year's Sculptures in the Garden received the largest number of submissions in its history, making the competition for the top prize more intense than ever before.
Following a vibrant opening weekend of art and community at the Rosby Wines gardens in Mudgee, Sculptures in the Garden announced the winners of its 2023 exhibition on Wednesday, October 11.
The Friends of Sculptures in the Garden Acquisition Prize, worth $10,000, was awarded to Bermagui's Edward Willson.
He received the accolade for his transformative piece titled 'The Angel of Mudgee'.
A long-time entrant of Sculptures in the Garden, the work was inspired by the sculptor's annual pilgrimage out west, passing the western plains until arriving in Mudgee.
"Sometimes l feel there's an angel travelling with me," Mr Willson said.
He said he won a small prize the first time he entered Sculptures in the Garden in 2018.
There were six prizes on offer, ranging from $30,000 to $300.
The top prize went to Ingrid Morley of Jenolan, NSW.
Entries open for Eurobodalla Shire Council's Local Heroes Awards
Eurobodalla has many extraordinary residents who make our community better with acts of generosity, bravery, compassion and accomplishment.
It is time to recognise these people, with nominations now open for the 2023 Local Hero Award.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher said high achievers often fly low, not seeking recognition.
"The annual Local Hero Award is one way Eurobodalla Council can put these good people in the spotlight, he said.
"To hear the background and stories of nominees is inspirational and it really reinforces how volunteers can be the glue that keep us all together.
Last year's winner was Dr Jenny Munro AM, who served the Narooma community as a well-loved GP since the 1970s.
When she retired she set up a foundation to support students in medicine.
She recently stepped down as president of the Narooma Chamber of Commerce where she helped keep community spirit alive, bringing people together over multiple events since bushfires and lockdowns.
Mayor Hatcher was also an award recipient in 2020.
He said nominations can be for anyone who has exceeded expectations in any field.
"Whether that be community service, arts or sport, environment, education or health, we want to celebrate shire residents who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of others," Mayor Hatcher said.
The Local Hero Award was established in 2018. Entries are open until Wednesday, November 1, with the nomination form and guidelines on Council's Local Hero Award webpage.
Mayor Hatcher said all nominees will be invited to attend a special event in November where the finalists and winner will be announced.
