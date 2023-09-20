A special strike force has been formed in the Bega Valley to target arsonists who police believe are deliberately lighting fires in the scrub.
Strike Force Cilantro has been established by Bega Detectives with the assistance of the Arson Squad State Crime Command.
Detective Sergeant Justin Marks of Bega said the strike force was investigating a number of fires that have been considered suspicious in how they started.
"We're looking at a number of scrub fires within the Bega Valley in the last two months we believe have been deliberately lit," Detective Marks said.
"We're treating this very seriously. There is zero tolerance for any person who is out to deliberately light fires," he said.
Police were asking for the community's help and would like anyone with any information to contact them on 6492 9999, or contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
We will do everything in our power to target and identify the offenders and put them before the courts- Bega Detective Sergeant Justin Marks
"All information will be treated in utmost confidence," Detective Marks said.
"We're asking for anyone who may have been a witness to a fire and has either dashcam or video footage to contact us."
Detective Marks said police were very aware of the anxiety and stress in the community on the back of the Black Summer bushfires as we headed into another bushfire season and with hot and dry weather forecast.
"We will do everything in our power to target and identify the offenders and put them before the courts," Detective Marks said.
He said fires that had come under suspicion had been predominantly lit near fire trails but within access of main roads.
Detective Marks said the fire in Eden near Aslings Beach on Tuesday, September 19 was also under continuing investigation.
The fire came just one hour after the RFS upgraded the Far South Coast's fire danger rating from Extreme to Catastrophic.
However, within around 45 minutes it had been brought under control.
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
If you are in urgent need of help, call Triple Zero 000
