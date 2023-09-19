Updated: Fire breaks out at Eden, now at Advice level

Our coverage of the Catastrophic fire danger warning is free for all readers. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription
UPDATE, 2.10pm: The fire has been downgraded to Advice level with authorities saying there is no immediate danger. However, residents are urged to stay up to date in case the situation changes.
The Far South Coast remains at a Catastrophic fire danger warning level.
Earlier: A fire has ignited in Eden on the NSW Far South Coast, close to homes and property.
At 1.30pm the fire was categorised at Watch and Act level with a "heightened level of threat" - but has since been regraded at Advice level.
The Far South Coast's fire danger rating was upgraded at lunchtime to Catastrophic, just an hour before an alert came through for a new fire at Aslings Beach.
A large plume of smoke is rising in the area around the intersection of Mitchell St and Lake St, close to Apex Park and numerous homes.
Multiple emergency services are on site with the grass fire 'being controlled' as at 1.24pm.
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
If you are in urgent need of help, call Triple zero 000
