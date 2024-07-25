Learn-to-drive vehicle stolen before Bega youth get chance to use it

The community is being called on to help following a significant break-in and theft from the Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The items stolen included the brand new vehicle that was about to be put into use from next week in a program for learner drivers across the district.
Some time Wednesday night, June 24, the LALC's community hub in Bega was broken into, with the theft of multiple valuable items and cash discovered Thursday morning and reported to police.
Bega LALC deputy chairwoman Lucinda Thurston said they were "really devastated and in shock" at the robbery.
Most significant among the stolen items was a Toyota four-door hatch, which was to be used in the organisation's upcoming learn to drive program.
The vehicle had only recently been purchased as part of a successful grant for the program, with a lot of youth already signed up to get started from next week, Ms Thurston said.
Also stolen from the LALC office were several televisions, laptops, VR headsets and a significant amount of cash that was for the use of the Koori Cafe crew.
The coffee machine the youth used in their coffee van training cafe was also stolen, and there was also damage to the inside of the building.
"This will have a negative impact on a lot of our programs and a lot of the progress we've made here," Ms Thurston said.
"We have around 17 new programs we've made a start on that we've not had here before, improving training and employment opportunities for the local community.
"I don't know where this leaves us."
Ms Thurston said police were already investigating the break-in and stolen items, and checking CCTV footage around Bega in an attempt to track the stolen vehicle.
The LALC was also calling on the community to be vigilant about possible stolen items, and also to come forward with any information that may assist police in finding the perpetrators.
The car is a white Toyota Corolla Hybrid, licence plate FJG47X.
"We are offering a reward of $1000 for information that leads to charges," Ms Thurston added.
Anyone with information should contact NSW Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bega Police on (02) 6492 9999.
