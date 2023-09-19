Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People
Watch

Lumen Christi students amazed by Viking sword fight on school oval during Ye Olde Medieval Fayre

James Parker
By James Parker
September 19 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Snorri's eyes gazed across at his opponent, Orrik Naysayer, from behind a steel helmet, his right hand gripped to the brown leather handle of his Viking sword, and his left holding a canvas-covered wooden shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.