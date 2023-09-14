Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Captain Australia's Big Lap of the country sees him return to the Bega Valley for kids cancer charity

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Australia returns to the far south coast during his Big Lap of the country. Picture by James Parker
Captain Australia returns to the far south coast during his Big Lap of the country. Picture by James Parker

He may have been limping as he approached Cobargo having left on his 15,000km, 730-day extensive walking lap of Australia only 59 days ago, but Captain Australia was focused, he didn't want to let the children down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.