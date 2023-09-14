He may have been limping as he approached Cobargo having left on his 15,000km, 730-day extensive walking lap of Australia only 59 days ago, but Captain Australia was focused, he didn't want to let the children down.
He is hard to miss as he shuffles along the road, unwaveringly in his commitment, dressed in superhero attire with kangaroo-shaped lightning bolts on his headgear sewn together by his wife Jennifer, a tactical harness with a utility belt of gadgets, ceremonial headgear tied to a hand-carved walking stick, and a large flag secured to his backpack.
"I feel like it's meaningful, that there's purpose to it, that it touches at least one other human life in a meaningful way," Captain said.
Seven years ago, Captain, aka Simon Harvey, was diagnosed with stage four cancer and given six months to live.
Miraculously, after chemo radiation he had a rare outcome called a total metabolic response to treatment.
In 2021-22, Captain undertook an epic "Big Walk to Give Cancer the Boot", travelling from Brisbane to Melbourne.
The lessons and kindness he found on that walk had him yearning for more, hence his latest circumnavigation of the country, which he expected would take 18-24 months.
"Most of my progress was in that original big walk, and the lessons were really profound," he said.
"I was in search of healing and I achieved that by the end of the walk, and the underpinning lessons were that kindness is the antidote to sorrow, so it was exposing myself to the kindness of members of the public.
READ ALSO:
"Receiving it, reciprocating it where I could, sharing it, that just made my own healing more potent and meaningful, and then by being a service to a charity it just amplified all of that.
"So if my children can see that, then they can see that a future time in their lives, where they may face some sort of horrible darkness, they might have that little seed of hope that I didn't, and that might allow them to pull forward more strongly.
"I'm just an ordinary everyday person, I'm not a superhero...I'm an ordinary person capable of an extraordinary thing and service allows me to unlock that," he said.
On Thursday, September 13, Captain Australia arrived at Quaama Public School for a presentation with approximately 30 school students who asked him questions about his adventure so far.
The Big Lap raises money for The Kid's Cancer Project, donate at capsbiglap.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.