Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Office Choice Bega owners Lex and Ruth Marshall retire after faithful career serving Bega Valley

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth and Lex Marshall at Office Choice in Bega before they retire. Picture by James Parker
Ruth and Lex Marshall at Office Choice in Bega before they retire. Picture by James Parker

In their 80s, Lex and Ruth Marshall may be retiring as owners of Office Choice Bega, but their legacy will continue to blossom; just like the flowers Ruth picks from her garden and places in vases around the store in hopes of brightening someone's day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.