Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Quad Crown MTB series explores new tracks at Gravity Eden Mountain Bike Park on South Coast

Amandine Ahrens
James Parker
By Amandine Ahrens, and James Parker
Updated September 9 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement is pouring through the Bega Valley as crowds gather to see the Quad Crown mountain bike riders hitting the trails in Eden and Tathra this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.