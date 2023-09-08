Bega District News
NSW Education Minister's Award for Excellence presented to Bega High School captain Sam Griffin

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Bega High School captain Sam Griffin has been acknowledged for his outstanding achievements, resilience and contribution to public education at the 2023 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.

