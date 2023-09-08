Bega High School captain Sam Griffin has been acknowledged for his outstanding achievements, resilience and contribution to public education at the 2023 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.
Sam, along with Delegate Public School parent Su King, were among 165 award recipients at Tuesday night's awards ceremony at Sydney Town Hall, September 5.
The awards celebrated the best of public schooling, outstanding achievement of individuals and breakthrough school initiatives centred around literacy, numeracy, science, student wellbeing and community partnerships.
Sam received a Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.
In his award citation, Sam was commended for "reflecting the school values of respect, responsibility and effort in all aspects of his life".
"Sam is a student of integrity, enthusiasm and leadership, representing his peers in a strong sporting capacity as well as motivating, encouraging and supporting all students at school," the citation read.
"He encourages fairness and cooperation in his endeavours and strives for inclusivity as a respected member of his school cohort.
"Sam's pursuit of excellence has been recognised in his chosen sport of rugby league with his selection in the Canberra Raiders team."
Meanwhile Delegate parent Su King received a Public School Parent of the Year Award for "always doing her best to support their small school".
"Su is a champion for ensuring all students never miss out on opportunities, and as such works tirelessly to fundraise to ensure equity for all.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said she was delighted to highlight the incredible achievements of the public system's outstanding students and teachers.
"These awards are a great opportunity to call out the fabulous educators, who every day are making a difference in the lives of children, and the inspiring students demonstrating academic, cultural, sporting and leadership excellence," Ms Car said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the awards were a great opportunity to recognise outstanding initiatives and staff that were driving improvements across public schools.
He said the number of regional schools showcased in the awards highlighted the Education Department's commitment to equity of opportunity no matter where students lived.
Mr Dizdar also acknowledged the role parents played in supporting public schools and public school students.
"The awards also recognise 12 parents, guardians and caregivers who perform invaluable support roles and who contribute significantly to their local NSW public school community; contributions that are deeply appreciated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.