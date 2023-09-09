With more big names from the international stage travelling down to the Sapphire Coast in an exciting line-up, there's lots to be excited about but that's not all that's new at Wanderer this year.
With the date fast approaching for Wanderer Festival hosted at Pambula on the Sapphire Coast on September 29 to October 1 - we asked festival founder Simon Daly what new exciting things to expect this year.
"This year is a build on what was such a great landing last year," Mr Daly said.
"In some ways it's just a different shift to it last year, where we had so much pressure to put something together in 16 weeks whereas this time we've had the time to really focus on whats on the ground and deepening our arts program."
Mr Daly said one of the major highlights of the program this year, other than the focus on homegrown talents, was the increase in international artists.
"We were lucky enough to have two great international artists last year but this time we have around four to five who are all just fantastic acts in their own rights," he said.
Mr Daly said he was also very excited about the Australian big name artist lineup, from Spiderbait, Jungle Giants, Ocean Alley to local celebrity Kim Churchill - to name a few.
"Local hometown hero, Kim Churchill, went to the school adjacent from the venue so that's quite amazing to have him play here," he said.
"From the international stage Churchill will be bringing it all back to Pambula Beach."
Mr Daly said the arts program would also be "greater than ever" with an abundance of activities for families and people of all ages.
To check out the full program and which days the artists will be performing visit the Wanderer website.
This year the festival's eco-friendly measures will be taken a step further with the introduction of big wash stations.
Mr Daly said one of the big changes at the festival this year was that they were going "completely product free in terms of all the plates, knives, forks, bowls and cups".
"They're all going to be put through a wash system, so caterers won't be generating any rubbish in terms of their packaging and all the cutlery and crockery will be reusable and washable," he said.
Mr Daly said all the cutlery and crockery would go through a big wash system operated by volunteers and be brought back to the caterers again.
"So it keeps on going around in a cycle, so yeah it's a pretty big undertaking but it's important to focus on our environment and by having us do our bit as a festival, we can help make a big difference," he said.
Mr Daly said they'd been enthusiastic to undertake the challenge, after how successful they had been with recycling and waste in the first year.
"We certainly went a long way with our environmental goals last year and to have had just half a garbage bag of rubbish at the end of the festival was just amazing," he said.
"We had a policy of having no hard rubbish bins in the festival grounds so it was all composting and recycling."
Mr Daly said the changes in regulations for FOGO had ultimately impacted the festival in a positive way.
"It has made us jump to being, I'm sure one of the biggest festivals, to undertake this," he said.
Mr Daly said due to the positive response they'd experienced from screening the AFL Grand Final during the festival last year, they would do the same on Saturday September 30.
"We're also going to screen the NRL game on the Sunday," he said.
Mr Daly said along with the addition of the NRL screening, new changes included more entertainment in and around the games.
"The pre-game and post-game entertainment will be longer and better than before," he said.
