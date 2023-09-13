Cobargo Public School is turning back the clock this weekend as it celebrates its 150th birthday.
Step back in time from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 16, with the opening of a time capsule, a display of school history and a small exhibition from the Cobargo District Museum
Vicky Hoyer and Bev Holland from the museum will be on hand to support the "significant exhibition" of the school's history that a Cobargo couple compiled and a rolling slide show of old photographs.
Mother Mountain Forge will have a blacksmithing display while Montreal Goldfields is providing heritage games like skittles and quoits, and children will be able to dress up in period costumes.
The Cobargo Scouts are organising fun water activities on the oval and making fairy floss for sale.
There will be a CWA cake stall plus Coffee on Nutley's coffee van and a Year 6 graduation committee barbecue.
Musicians Jay McMahon and Damon Davies, whose children attend the school, will provide up beat blues and old time fun music.
There will be an official opening ceremony at 11am with speeches and cake-cutting.
Sarah Hamilton, a member of the P&C committee, said people are travelling interstate to attend.
The time capsule that was buried in 1996 will be opened by Kate Baker who was school captain at the time.
Current pupils will be creating a new time capsule over the remainder of the year.
Ms Holland and Ms Hoyer are keen to capture oral histories from former teachers and pupils who attend.
The school is actually older than 150 years but bushfires and COVID meant the milestone could not be celebrated until now.
Photographer Tony Harrington will record the celebration and will use his drone to capture a very special aerial shot of all in attendance spelling out 150 on the school oval.
Copies of the school's acclaimed book 'The day she stole the sun' will be available for purchase.
Please bring card and cash on the day.
For those keen to see what the Cobargo pupils are up to these days, an exhibition of their creative work will feature alongside that of pupils from Tilba, Bermagui and Quaama in the Cobargo School of Arts Hall from 9am until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Entry is by gold coin donation with proceeds to the participating schools.
Renewable Cobargo, in partnership with technology partner ITP Renewables, is holding a microgrid community catch-up at the Cobargo Showground, again on Saturday, at 9.15am for a 9.30am start.
It will discuss what is possible for the Cobargo area if people moved forward with building a renewable energy microgrid.
Morning tea and a light lunch will be provided.
While the school's celebrations are on, members of the Cobargo RFS will be at the fire station from 9am to 1pm as part of the RFS Get Ready weekend being held across the state.
