Cobargo Public School celebrates 150 years on September 16

By Marion Williams
Updated September 14 2023 - 9:13am, first published 8:55am
Cobargo Public School is celebrating its 150th birthday from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 16. Picture supplied
Cobargo Public School is turning back the clock this weekend as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

