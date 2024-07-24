Elderly driver clocked at 135kmh

An 85-year-old Bega Valley woman will be off the road for three weeks after being clocked at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Lorraine Brown, of Acacia Ponds retirement village in Millingandi, was in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 23, appealing a penalty for speeding.
She said she had already paid the $1000 fine, but was hoping not to have her licence suspended.
"I've been driving for many years and I'm always very careful," Ms Brown told the court.
"I don't travel very far anymore. Just to bowls, doctors appointments and the shops at Tura.
"I understand the wrongdoing and have paid the $1000 fine [but] I need to have my licence - how will I get to bowls each week?" she asked local court magistrate Doug Dick.
The court heard Ms Brown had been caught on camera driving at 135kmh along the Princes Hwy near the turnoff into Acacia Ponds.
She tendered a letter of explanation to the court, which Magistrate Dick read out, in which she argued that Acacia Ponds residents turning on to the highway "often have to accelerate quickly to avoid drivers coming down the hill at 100kmh".
Ms Brown seemed genuinely surprised when Magistrate Dick pointed out the speed she was doing and that the camera indicated she was travelling down the hill, not up.
"Oh that is fast isn't it. That's surprising," she said.
Magistrate Dick pointed out the law said Ms Brown was to lose her licence for three months.
"I can't excuse 135kmh. I have to have regard for public safety."
However, Ms Brown's appeal was upheld in part, with the disqualification period being reduced to 21 days.
"If you are caught driving in the next three weeks, it's automatically six months off," he added.
Read more Court and Crime coverage here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.