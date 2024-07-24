Bega District News
Elderly driver clocked at 135kmh

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 24 2024 - 9:08pm, first published 1:44pm
An 85-year-old Bega Valley woman will be off the road for three weeks after being clocked at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone.

