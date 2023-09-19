Bega District News
Home/ads.txt

'Massive fire' at Eden close to homes, but quickly brought under control

James Parker
By James Parker
September 19 2023 - 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Jan Blaxter, 81, looked out her window in Eden to see flames filling the scrubland along the coast, she locked her black toy poodle Sophie inside, called Triple zero, then grabbed her garden hose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.