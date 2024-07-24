P-plater fined for drug driving offences

A P-plater has had his licence confiscated after being caught driving with cannabis in his system on two separate occasions.
Izaha Ballard, 22, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 23, on two counts of driving with a prohibited drug present, as well as possession of a prohibited drug, and possession of equipment for administering a prohibited drug.
He entered guilty pleas to all charges.
The court heard Mr Ballard was first caught by a routine traffic stop in Bega in late January. The roadside drug test returned a positive result for cannabis/THC.
Then in March he was again pulled over, this time in Goulburn, and tested positive for cannabis.
The court heard that on this occasion, police located a quantity of cannabis leaf as well as scales, a grinder and a water pipe in a bag in Mr Ballard's vehicle.
Bega Local Court magistrate Doug Dick said Mr Ballard's record indicated he had faced similar charges on previous occasions, in May 2023 and another matter in 2022.
"In May 2023 you appeared in Goulburn for a similar offence, but on that occasion you were given a Section 10 and not convicted," Magistrate Dick said.
"The law says you can't get the same today.
"These are matters three and four on your record."
Mr Ballard told the court he lived in a motorhome, but acknowledged with the likely loss of his licence he would be moving back to Goulburn to stay with a family member.
He also said Goulburn would be closer to ongoing counselling and support he was undertaking to quit drugs.
"I'm not going to crush you, but I do have to punish you," Magistrate Dick said.
"It's very important courts are consistent.
"I have reduced the fines significantly. But they will still be a strain on your wallet. The future is in your hands now."
For each of the two driving matters Mr Ballard was fined $800 and disqualified for the minimum period allowed of six months, to be served concurrently.
For possession of cannabis leaf and possession of a water pipe/bong, he was fined an additional $600 on each matter.
