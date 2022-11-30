Bega District News
Bournda Quarry revival plans to come before council after numerous objections

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 10:57am
A large gathering of neighbours and residents aired their concerns over the proposed Bournda quarry at a gathering on Sunday, November 27. Picture supplied

Plans to revive a disused quarry site at Bournda continue to anger neighbouring residents, with a development application currently being assessed by the council.

