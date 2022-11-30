Bournda Quarry revival plans to come before council after numerous objections

Plans to revive a disused quarry site at Bournda continue to anger neighbouring residents, with a development application currently being assessed by the council.
More than 50 people gathered in Bournda National Park on Sunday afternoon to air their concerns regarding a DA for the "Bournda Downs" site.
Bournda Downs Quarry was approved to operate in 1997 and ceased operation in 2010 when its consent expired.
Last year an application was submitted to the council to restart extractive operations on the site.
The resource extracted by the quarry is a volcanic rock commonly called rhyolite, mainly used for road construction as well as erosion control for buildings.
At the time there were numerous objections raised over the potential noise impacts, size and frequency of truck movements, and concern over possible health hazards associated with rhyolite dust.
Following additional information submitted by the applicant, the DA was being reassessed and was on public exhibition until earlier this week.
READ ALSO:
Residents in the area were "aghast" that an extractive industry could be allowed in a part of the shire "known for its natural beauty, peace and coastal charm".
Skye Etherington, a resident of a property adjoining the site, was afraid the quarry, if allowed, could be the tipping point for vulnerable species that call the Bournda Nature Reserve and national park home.
"Only last week I observed a vulnerable-listed glossy black cockatoo with a fledgling, feeding on its tree of choice, the casuarina, which surround the proposed site for the rock crushing and extraction industry," Ms Etherington said.
"We have an obligation to look after these species.
"It's not possible for this proposal to go ahead without impacting on these birds, and radically changing the character of the surrounding area.
"Is this what residents of the Bega Valley really want?"
Bega Valley Shire Council said while public submissions closed on November 28, DA documentation remained on its online DA tracker.
"Council's assessment of the proposed extractive industry has recommenced after receipt of additional information from the applicant," the council said.
"All aspects of the quarry operation will be assessed by council staff, as is required under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979."
READ ALSO:
Council said once the assessment was completed, the application would be reported to council for determination.
Everyone who made a submission on the application would be given an opportunity to address the council meeting.
"All submitters will be notified of the Council meeting date when those details become available and they will have the opportunity to address the Council meeting.
"It is considered that the assessment process will take several months from the close of the exhibition period."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.