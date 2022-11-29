Potholes are the bane of every motorist, and months of heavy rains has seen them spread - and deepen - right across the state.
Money from the $50million state government pothole repair fund has started reaching council bank accounts, with more than half a million heading to the Bega Valley.
Council said it was pleased to have been advised it would receive $522,003.24 in funding under the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
The Bega Valley Shire has approximately 1500km of sealed and unsealed roads that are maintained by council.
Council said frequent extreme weather events have caused extensive damage that disrupts the network affecting all road users.
"This additional money will be used alongside council funds for ongoing road maintenance activities, including pothole repairs and patching, to help improve the safety for residents and visitors on our roads," a council spokesperson said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts of councils like Eurobodalla and Bega Valley to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000km long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it.
