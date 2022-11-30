Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui's Edward Willson in finals of prestigious national Montalto Sculpture Prize

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bermagui sculptor Edward Willson is one of 23 artists around Australia whose work was selected for this year's prestigious Montalto Sculpture Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.