Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Pambula, Nethercote, Lochiel internet out for eight days and counting

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pambula, Nethercote, Lochiel internet out for eight days and counting

After more than eight days, internet services in parts of Nethercote and Pambula remain down and with no estimate from Telstra of when they might be restored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.