Pambula, Nethercote, Lochiel internet out for eight days and counting

After more than eight days, internet services in parts of Nethercote and Pambula remain down and with no estimate from Telstra of when they might be restored.
The outage started on Monday evening, November 21 after a cable was understood to have been cut.
Chris Taylor, regional general manager for Telstra in NSW said Telstra was "currently working on restoring ADSL internet services for residents in the Nethercote and Pambula areas".
That was on Wednesday, November 23 but since then there has been no further update.
"NBN internet and Telstra mobile coverage are not impacted and continue to provide connectivity," he said.
However terrestrial-based NBN is not an option for many in Nethercote after the terrain was found to be unsuitable. Mobile coverage continues from local towers, but while mobile hot-spotting offers limited coverage, it is not sufficient for anyone working from home, something that is happening more often.
"Our NSW network techs are very busy at the moment managing flood related activities but hope to have services restored as soon as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience during this time," Mr Taylor told ACM.
As of November 29 Telstra said it "did not have an estimated time to restore".
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
