Pambula Sportsground upgrade scores fresh government funding

Pambula sportsground's redevelopment plans have been given a major boost with the announcement of $3.29million in state government funding.
The Bega Valley Shire Council was one of 39 successful recipients of a share in more than $102m from round two of the NSW government's Multi-Sport Facility Fund.
According to the funding citation, the "proposed renewal, and improvement, of the existing buildings with one central pavilion will considerably enhance the facilities for increased utilisation by sporting and community groups across the region".
Pambula sporting clubs and the wider community were left in the lurch earlier this year when council voted to prioritise a Bega Sporting Complex masterplan, using money initially flagged for the Pambula complex.
New sports hubs for Bega and Pambula have both been on the drawing board for some time, with the masterplans initially endorsed in 2016.
Then in a celebrated announcement in February 2019, state government funding for the projects was committed to the tune of $8.5million for the Bega Sports Hub and $4m for Pambula Sports Hub.
However, design reviews had to be undertaken as projects costs blew out by an estimated $4.5million, and it was decide to focus all monies on the Bega hub and seek different funding avenues for Pambula.
The $3.29m may sound like welcome news, but given council's precarious financial situation, there may still be further hurdles.
Conditions of the NSW government funding include that construction must commence by July 2023 and projects completed by December 2025.
Successful recipients are also required to provide a minimum 50 per cent co-contribution of the grant amount requested.
So for Pambula's grant, council will be asked to contribute a minimum $1.645m.
It's unknown if council has this money set aside already, or had the capacity to complete the project within the specified timeframe.
Comment has been sought and will be provided once received.
For more on the adopted Pambula Sporting Complex masterplan, visit council's website here
