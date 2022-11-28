Tathra Wharf to Waves ready to dive into 2023

Tathra's iconic Wharf to Waves ocean swim is making a comeback in 2023.
Since the first event back in 2002, hundreds of ocean swimmers have taken part in Tathra's Wharf to Waves each summer.
Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Tathra's preschool, primary school and local community organisations like the Rural Fire Brigade.
Bushfires in 2020 and COVID-19 precautions forced the cancellation of the event for the last three years, so it is with great excitement the organising committee has announced the Wharf to Waves weekend was back - on March 4-5, 2023.
The event welcomes veterans and budding open water swimmers from age 10 and up, with Tathra Surf Club lifesavers and Marine Rescue volunteers making sure everyone stays safe in the water.
There will also be a 23km bike ride and a 2km beach fun run in addition to the ocean swims, so plenty of fun for everyone, with great prizes for winners of every event and major spot prizes drawn throughout the weekend.
The Tathra Beach fun run and Bega to Tathra mountain bike ride will take place on the Saturday, March 4.
Then on Sunday, March 5, swimmers as young as 10 can swim the 600m ocean swim from Tathra Wharf to the beach in their age group.
The 1200m Bega Betta Home Living "Splash for Cash" will be an open swim for anyone aged 12 years and up.
Entries are now open for all events, and for more details click here.
You can also register as a volunteer if you can spare a couple of hours to help the weekend run smoothly.
The Tathra Wharf to Waves will be relaunched at the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club this Friday, December 2.
The bar will be open from 5pm with food available to purchase. Check out the Tathra Wharf to Waves Facebook page for the menu and to pre-order food. All are welcome.
Tathra Wharf to Waves team members will be set up to take entries, pre-order shirts and sign up volunteers.
