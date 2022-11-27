Completion of the Theatre Twyford project is imminent thanks to a further $2million investment by the NSW government.
The good news was shared with members of Twyford Hall Complex at their annual general meeting in Merimbula on Wednesday.
"This year we have been working with NSW government experts on how to complete Theatre Twyford and I am thrilled to say we have now been advised our grant will be amended to allow remaining outstanding works to proceed," chairman Frankie J Holden OAM said.
"Details are being finalised and we hope to complete necessary paperwork before the Christmas break so completion work can start in the New Year."
In October 2021, it was reported the $7.4million funding for Theatre Twyford was going to fall short due to unforeseen circumstances regarding utility connections, and cost increases over and above contingency funding.
However, the commitment to see the project completed was reinforced in August when NSW Public Works engaged authorised contractors to complete electrical and water connections.
"NSW government project managers have already organised the connection of essential services by local contractors and all that remains now for outside work is to complete the loading dock driveway and re-paving in Beach Street," Mr Holden said.
Now with this additional $2million, the entire project can be finalised, with the work still to be done all internal.
Mr Holden said remaining works included the installation and testing of stage systems, furniture and internal fitout and finishes, along with the confirmation of compliance with relevant building code requirements
"On behalf of our board and the Bega Valley community I thank the NSW government and acknowledge the expertise and professionalism of their specialists who are helping us get this great facility over the line," Mr Holden said.
Mr Holden said given the COVID delays and other disruptions he wasn't game to promise an opening date, but the whole Theatre Twyford team was hoping to have it ready by mid-2023.
Through the Regional Communities Development Fund the NSW Government has invested $100million in projects with demonstrated high levels of community support that deliver social, economic, environmental or cultural benefits to communities in regional NSW.
