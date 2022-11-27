Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula Theatre Twyford project scores additional $2million from NSW government

Updated November 28 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Completion of the Theatre Twyford project is imminent thanks to a further $2million investment by the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.